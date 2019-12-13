Hi photo lovers.

I am back to sunsets. Lately I have been getting sunset photographs with which I am reasonably happy. That is not always an easy task. I am still planning some late autumn photo shoots in my city and in eastern Oklahoma, once time permits again. This photo was take from a gas station near my regional airport. One of the perks of living in a smaller city (in my case near 90k population) is the ability to live near an airport. I am literally blocks from a parking lot that can hold my car while I go off to parts of the world many Americans never get to see. I am grateful for my good fortune, even when increasingly I front the money w/no guarantee of reimbursement. Even more grateful that I can marginally afford to manage international travel. The last few weeks, I have been fortunate enough to find sunset moments from some of the most mundane spots (Walmart, Target, etc.). If possible, I will offer sunset photos in my region. Let’s hope time permits.

I am still using my same equipment, and am no professional. If you are an avid photographer, regardless of your skills and professional experience, you are in good company here.

I have been using an LG v40 ThinQ for the last year. It seems to serve me well, now going on its second year. This series of posts is in honor of a number of our ancestors. At one point, there were some seriously great photographers who graced Booman Tribune with their work. They are all now long gone. I am the one who carries the torch. I keep this going because I know that one day I too will be gone, and I really want the work that was started long ago to continue, rather than fade away with me. If I see that I am able to incite a few others to fill posts like these with photos, then I will be truly grateful. In the meantime, enjoy the photos, and I am sure between Booman and myself we can pass along quite a bit of knowledge about the photo flog series from its inception back during the Booman Tribune days.

Since this post usually runs only a day, I will likely keep it up for a while. Please share your work. I am convinced that us amateurs are extremely talented. You will get nothing but love and support here. I mean that. Also, when I say that you don’t have to be a photography pro, I mean that as well. I am an amateur. This is my hobby. This is my passion. I keep these posts going only because they are a passion. If they were not, I would have given up a long time ago. My preference is to never give up.

Peace.