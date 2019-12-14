Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Wilderstein. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit just a few weeks ago.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas.

When last seen the painting appears as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I’ve concentrated on the house for this week’s cycle. Note the both the lit and shadowed siding in different shades of brown. I like the multidimensional look of it. This house has so many nooks and cranies that it is perfect for this kind of lighting.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.