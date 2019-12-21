Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Wilderstein. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit just a few weeks ago.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas.

When last seen the painting appears as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have continued to refine the building since last time. Note the heavier shadows and brighter lit portions. I’ve also added a bit of blue to the windows. It now has a bit more depth amongst the various elements. It’s still hard to believe that one person spent her last few years in this place alone.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.