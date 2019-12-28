Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
White House Approved Forged Iraqi Memo
August 5, 2008
The White House’s Desperate Plan for Wall Funding
April 21, 2017
Everything Trump Says is a Lie
November 16, 2019
Obama’s State of the Union Speech
January 27, 2010
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Why the Democrats are Sailing Toward Their Doom 16 comments | posted on December 23, 2019
- Pelosi's Strategy is Working 15 comments | posted on December 26, 2019
- A Dialogue Between Democratic and Republican Senators 5 comments | posted on December 23, 2019
- I'm Glad No One Watched the Democratic Debate 7 comments | posted on December 21, 2019
- Biden and Sanders Were Always in the Driver's Seat 1 comment | posted on December 26, 2019
- Emulating Pakistan Seems Like a Bad Idea 5 comments | posted on December 22, 2019
- On Christmas, Be of Good Cheer 5 comments | posted on December 25, 2019
- Jerry Falwell Jr. Sends Pictures Of His Half-Naked Wife To His Buddies: Report 0 comments | posted on September 9, 2019
- Trump Makes Us Sick, Removing Him Will Make Us Well 8 comments | posted on December 28, 2019
- Trump Doesn't Know What Pelosi is Doing to Him 0 comments | posted on December 19, 2019
An interesting post. My simplistic view is that Trump’s removal is the equivalent of vomiting. Vomiting is unpleasant. But its sometimes the best means of expelling a toxin and usually facilitates relief. However, the mess still requires cleanup afterwards. Trump’s removal either through an unlikely 2/3 thirds vote in the senate or at the polls in November, would be a national vomiting. It has to be done. Its also not a cure all. The underlying socio-economic catalysts of the Trump toxin must also be addressed.
Useful analogy. Would not be surprised if the mess requires – metaphorically speaking – replacing the carpet and some furnishings, given the severity of the vomiting required. And yes, unless something is done about that underlying toxin, we’ll be vomiting practically every other election cycle.
Excellent column. The role of mass psychology as a driver of political events is something that is underappreciated, in part because we really don’t understand it. But the Trump phenomenon–and the broader trends of polarization in our society–have gotten me thinking about it more and more. We are not really used to thinking of current events in terms of mass psychological forces, but if we look at the history of the 20th century, it is clear that it can gain control of the destiny of nations. In our country, there was the red scare of the 50s, which we perhaps… Read more »
I see this as wishful thinking. Removing Trump is necessary to becoming healthier but in no way sufficient, the Republican Party that created him must also be removed from power. Removing Trump without removing Mitch McConnell simply takes us back in time ten years, and nobody but Joe Biden thinks that was a good time.
Excellent point.
Meanwhile at Huff Post: