Image Credits: Hungary Today.

It pains me to say it, but the president of the United States does not have a shred of decency.

Earlier in the day, the American president, taking to Twitter, had warned Iran against retaliating for the killing of General Soleimani. He said the United States had already picked out targets to hit in Iran if it did, including cultural sites. “Like ISIS, Like Hitler, Like Genghis!” Iran’s information and telecommunications minister declared on Twitter. ”They all hate cultures. Trump is a terrorist in a suit.” The Iranian foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said that “targeting cultural sites is a war crime.” But on Sunday evening, aboard Air Force One on his way back from his holiday trip to Florida, Mr. Trump did not back down. “They’re allowed to kill our people,” he said to reporters. “They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way.”

Why would we want to respond to a roadside bomb that kills or maims some of our soldiers by destroying cultural sites? How is that a proper or sensible reaction? Why does Donald Trump object to every standard and norm the world set up after World War Two? He destroyed the most important anti-nuclear proliferation effort the international community has come up with since the fall of the Soviet Union by rejecting the agreement with Iran. He hates the United Nations and denigrates NATO at every opportunity. He actively promotes torture. He supports collective punishment. He criticizes the Bush administration for not stealing Iraq’s oil. And now he openly threatens to commit a war crime by deliberately destroying humanity’s common cultural heritage.

It’s not just basic values that he detests. He’s not even a friend to our allies. He treats our European and Asian friends like shit. He’s possibly worse towards our neighbors Canada and Mexico. He abandoned the Kurds. Now he’s forced Iraq to ask us to leave their country despite our common foe ISIS.

He was already famous before he became president for committing every cardinal sin: Lust, Gluttony, Greed, Sloth, Wrath, Envy and Pride. He bears false witness, steals, and covets, he commits serial adultery and even takes the Lord’s name in vain. Whatever your moral or religious worldview, he’s fails your test miserably and with exclamation points.

And if he wasn’t utterly immoral, he’d still be the kind of dunce who doesn’t understand why exploding a radioactive weapon in a hurricane is a bad idea. He’s a colossal moron, which is something our military should have realized before they gave him the option of assassinating someone without understanding the repercussions.

General Milley and [Defense Secretary] Esper traveled on Sunday to Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s Palm Beach resort, a day after officials presented the president with an initial list of options for how to deal with escalating violence against American targets in Iraq. The options included strikes on Iranian ships or missile facilities or against Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq. The Pentagon also tacked on the choice of targeting General Suleimani, mainly to make other options seem reasonable… …When Mr. Trump [later] chose the option of killing General Suleimani, top military officials, flabbergasted, were immediately alarmed about the prospect of Iranian retaliatory strikes on American troops in the region.

I wish there some combination of words I could use to convince the U.S. Senate to be rid of this disastrous president, but the Republican Party is every bit as depraved as he is. They just sit there and watch as the man destroys this countries accomplishments, values, and standing in the world, and they actually defend him.

There is no defense of this man, and our country will earn the same reputation if he is allowed to stand for reelection after everything he has done.