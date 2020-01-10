Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Anyone putting any faith in Susan Collins is insane. We all know what’s going to happen.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Pelosi and McConnell cut a deal whereby Pelosi sends the articles of impeachment over to the Senate next week; McConnell starts the trial, and one of the first orders of business is voting on whether to call a select group of witnesses, and that vote passes with Collins and a handful of her Republican colleagues.
Once again, the most undercovered story in Washington politics over the past decade is the complete and utter failure of centrist Republicans to use their power to form a Blue Dog-like caucus to advance a centrist/conservative agenda.
That vote may happen, but it will not have quite enough votes and Collins will furrow her brow.