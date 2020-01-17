Hi photo lovers.

Another Friday, another Foto Flog. The featured photo today is one of a pedestrian bridge across the Ohio River that runs between Louisville, KY and Jeffersonville, IN. Once upon a time, this same bridge was used as part of a rail line. More recently, it has been repurposed and is now enjoyed by bicyclists, runners, and just regular pedestrians and tourists like me. I was at a work site for most of my stay in Louisville that year (2016), and had limited time to get out and explore. The pedestrian bridge was something I had planned to experience regardless. Thankfully the weather cooperated the last day of my stay. What I got to see of Jeffersonville looked quite pleasant. Looked like there were some bars in the vicinity, and I might have stayed around and had a pint. I had already made plans and dinner reservations had been made, so I got to take in what I could as a tourist and photographer and I headed back to Louisville. By the way, the Muhammad Ali Museum is also well worth visiting if you are in the area. I hope to get back to Louisville someday.

I am still using my same equipment, and am no professional. If you are an avid photographer, regardless of your skills and professional experience, you are in good company here. Booman Tribune was blessed with very talented photographers in the past. At Progress Pond, we seem to have a few talented photographers now, a few of whom seem to be lurking I suppose.

I have been using an LG v40 ThinQ for the last year. It seems to serve me well, now going on its second year. Occasionally I get to use my old 35 mm, but one of my daughters seems to have commandeered it. In the next year or two I will probably have to go through the whole smart phone purchasing process again. I never look forward to that. I am curious about the cameras on other smartphone models. I now have a daughter using an iPhone 8 (what we could afford). She seems happy with the photo quality. Always curious to get input on smartphone camera quality, as that is one of the variables that I weigh when I do purchase one of those contraptions.

This series of posts is in honor of a number of our ancestors. At one point, there were some seriously great photographers who graced Booman Tribune with their work. They are all now long gone. I am the one who carries the torch. I keep this going because I know that one day I too will be gone, and I really want the work that was started long ago to continue, rather than fade away with me. If I see that I am able to incite a few others to fill posts like these with photos, then I will be truly grateful. In the meantime, enjoy the photos, and I am sure between Booman and myself we can pass along quite a bit of knowledge about the photo flog series from its inception back during the Booman Tribune days.

Since this post usually runs only a day, I will likely keep it up for a while. Please share your work. I am convinced that us amateurs are extremely talented. You will get nothing but love and support here. I mean that. Also, when I say that you don’t have to be a photography pro, I mean that as well. I am an amateur. This is my hobby. This is my passion. I keep these posts going only because they are a passion. If they were not, I would have given up a long time ago. My preference is to never give up.

Peace.