Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be starting with a new painting of Bell Rock in Sedona, Arizona. The butte is seen at mid day. The photo that I’m using (my own from a recent visit) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 6×6 inch canvas.

I started with my usual grid and pencil sketch. Not a difficult sketch but it helps to place various elements in their appropriate places. Next week some actual paint.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.