I’m a bit groggy after staying up half the night watching the world historical butt-whupping the Democratic House Managers put on Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump throughout the first full day of the impeachment trial. But, in the end, it was a fixed fight, and the Republicans won on every scorecard. From the looks of things, this is the theme that will be repeated every day for as long as this impeachment lasts.
In a way, it’s something the Democrats are getting used to. From the hanging chads in Florida in 2000 to the Electoral College loss in 2016, the Republicans make a living winning despite losing. They’ve become dependent on cheating and rigging the rules of the game, and they’re experts at it at this point.
It’s been so long since they’ve gotten the better of an argument, and so long since it has mattered, that the GOP is perfectly content to live in a post-fact universe. Still, it is occasionally embarrassing for them to be trounced in intellectual combat.
If there is to be a quick acquittal in the end, the battle will be over the consequences, and in that respect there is good reason for the Democrats to hope that they will get the last laugh. They were certainly laughing quite a bit on Tuesday as it became apparent that the president’s defenders came completely unprepared.
Evidently, they did not know they’d be watching the Democrats make their case for eleven straight hours as they debated pre-trial amendments on the rules. Meanwhile, the House Managers came armed with concise arguments backed by lots of video tape. If this were a normal trial, the jury would not have been present for any of it, but the 100 senators were glued to their chairs and barred by law from speaking.
Around midnight, Mitch McConnell called for a brief recess and was seen roaming the halls of the Senate in a bedraggled and exhausted state. If he had cornermen, they would have thrown in the towel. All his plans had backfired in spectacular fashion and I’m sure his phone was filled with panicked messages from the White House.
Yet, McConnell had the jury in his pocket and so it was foreordained that he could lose every round and still be awarded the victory. Trump is counting on the same thing.
Here is how I am feeling right now. Why does it seem like I have been waiting all of my adult life, since I was 21 years old and watching the conservative coronation of St. Ronnie in 1980, for Republicans to pay a significant, long-term price for their lying, hypocrisy, criminality, constant defiance of the rule of law, disrespect for our institutions, norms, and constitution, war-mongering, and purposeful destruction of the framework which supported a robust middle class in order to enrich the most elite among us? Here I now sit, 60 years old, watching the last gasps of small… Read more »
I try not to talk too much about how fucked we are. But it informs every single thing I write.
Mike, sorry you are in such a state. There’s no doubt that your diagnosis is correct, but one’s attitude towards the continuing crisis is within one’s power. Perhaps time to distract yourself with things you enjoy? You can read all about the blow-by-blows of the impeachment after the fact.
Have you ever read Hesse’s wonderful novel “Steppenwolf”? I urge it upon you.
The best outcome for the country would probably be for McConnell to have so many late nights like this he has a heart attack and dies.