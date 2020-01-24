Want proof that nothing matters?
President Trump’s approval rating has climbed to match the highest of his presidency, boosted by majority approval of his economic stewardship even as Americans remain deeply divided on whether the Senate should remove him from office, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
The Post-ABC poll finds 44 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s overall job performance and 51 percent disapprove. While views of Trump remain negative, Trump’s approval rating is significantly improved from his 38 percent mark in late October.
I need a pep talk, people.
Noise. Just like the stock market, they always want to attribute some random fluctuation as significant and due to some effect they essentially pulled out of their rear ends. We will see where his approval is at the end of the impeachment hearings, I doubt it gets better and most likely gets worse. The thing is, about a third of the country are cultists and probably can’t be reasoned with, so it seems like he has a pretty solid floor that will support him no matter what, and I’m guessing that they are in the demographic that are more likely… Read more »
Yeah, well, maybe it’s just noise. It’s also entirely possible it’s not or (even worse) that *both* polls are understating Trump’s support. This is why looking at aggregated polling numbers tends to be better for one’s mental health. Any incumbent president with a growing economy and low unemployment rate 6-12 months before the election is tough to beat, even one as bad at his job as Trump is. This is the country that twice elected Andrew Jackson president, elected Fillmore, Pierce, and Buchanan to consecutive terms, and 70 years later did the same with Harding, Coolidge, and Hoover. Add in… Read more »
Yeah, I’d say this is noise. But who knows? It’s horrible to watch.
I am at least grateful that when Trump is not convicted by the Senate, no one will be able to say that the acquittal was due to an incompetent presentation by the Democrats.
I had a friend last week say something to effect of “The economy is doing great – unemployment is at historic lows.” And I asked: “Sure, unemployment is low, but what kind of jobs are people getting? Are they good-paying jobs with career prospects and a nice suite of benefits?” My friend had not even thought about the jobs numbers in those terms . . . . sigh. I think that willful blindness is part of the reason Trump’s approval is where it is. And, it turns out that there are a lot more stupid Americans in this country than… Read more »
The point is that you should look at polling averages and stop writing anything …not one damn thing…about any individual polls. How many times to I have to tell you? Individual polls are noisy. STOP WRITING ABOUT INDIVIDUAL POLLS. You’re welcome.
I wouldn’t focus on a single poll, but polling aggregates do imply that the impeachment story has had little discernible effect on Trumps (dis)approval ratings, which are fairly flat overt time since midsummer. So I agree with Martin that thats disheartening, although I never expected much different (being a pessimist at heart). I guess the point of the process for dems is to get the facts on the record, and to at least try to hold this corrupt administration to account. Maybe there will be more of a beneficial effect of the impeachment on Senate elections, although there’s little proof… Read more »