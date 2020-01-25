Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Bell Rock in Sedona, Arizona. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit just a few weeks ago.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 6×6 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appears as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

For this week’s cycle I have added preliminary layers of paint to the canvas panel. Note the shadow up top and the distant butte to the far right. I do miss Sedona.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.