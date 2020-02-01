Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Bell Rock in Sedona, Arizona. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit just a few weeks ago.) is seen directly below.

I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 6×6 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appears as it does in the photo seen directly below.

Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

For this week’s cycle I have added further layers upon the thin prelimary paint. Note the dense trees out in front. These will require further work in the weeks to come. The work on Bell Rock itself has really only just begun.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.

I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.