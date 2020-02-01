Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Committee Chairs
February 20, 2006
Obstacle: Conservative Judiciary Committee
January 29, 2013
Kenneth Starr Thinks Today’s Testimony May Have Moved the Needle
November 20, 2019
Impeachment Articles Approved for Trump, So What Is Next?
December 13, 2019
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Will the Republicans Allow John Bolton to Testify? 15 comments | posted on January 27, 2020
- 2020 is the Last Chance for the Establishment 15 comments | posted on January 26, 2020
- If Trump is Acquitted, the House Democrats Should Press Ahead 10 comments | posted on January 31, 2020
- Trump’s Geofencing Could Be a Potent Political Issue 8 comments | posted on January 29, 2020
- There’s No Philosophy in Politics 11 comments | posted on January 28, 2020
- E.J. Dionne Wants to Know If We Can All Just Get Along 8 comments | posted on January 30, 2020
- Our Future Will Be Shaped By the Outcome of the Iowa Caucuses 7 comments | posted on January 28, 2020
- Biden and Klobuchar Discussing Alliance in Iowa 9 comments | posted on January 29, 2020
- Pete Buttigieg Has a Smart Strategy for Iowa 2 comments | posted on January 26, 2020
- Can John Roberts Break Ties in the Impeachment Trial? 6 comments | posted on January 30, 2020
But the economy…
My Dad died nearly a year ago. He was sort of the anti-Donald Trump in that his core values were integrity and he had empathy. He was also the primary reason I became so passionate about politics and current events. One of our last conversations was about Trump. He said to me, “I don’t think I’ll live long enough to see how it ends. I just hope they get the bastard for your sake.” I wish he was here. Miss the hell out of him. Been thinking about him lots and grieving as we approach the one year anniversary of… Read more »
Let’s make sure folks know the Republican Senators shirked their duty to uphold the constitution. And, adopt a Democratic Senate candidate, especially in the South. Make the Republicans play defense in what they consider safe seats, and we will get a few pickups. Appealing to the middle is suicide for them now, so those voters should be persuadable to vote Democratic.