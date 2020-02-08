Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Bell Rock in Sedona, Arizona. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit

just a few weeks ago.) is seen directly below.

I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 6×6 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appears as it does in the photo seen directly below.

Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

For this week’s cycle I have overpainted the shadows at the peak and started the horizontal linear areas below. To the right, the far

butte has been revised as well as the foreground trees.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.

I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.