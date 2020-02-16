Let’s start things up with Miles Davis’ “Ife”.
In live performance, this piece inevitably sounded different from the version found on the LP On the Corner.
The iteration formed something of a basis for “Gondwana” on the Pangaea LP. He’d perform it periodically in the early 1980s after he came out of a self-imposed retirement, although by that point, the piece no longer had that menacing vibe that made it such a fascinating listen in the first place.
