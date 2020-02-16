Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Let’s start things up with Miles Davis’ “Ife”.

In live performance, this piece inevitably sounded different from the version found on the LP On the Corner.

The iteration formed something of a basis for “Gondwana” on the Pangaea LP. He’d perform it periodically in the early 1980s after he came out of a self-imposed retirement, although by that point, the piece no longer had that menacing vibe that made it such a fascinating listen in the first place.

