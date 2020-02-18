Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Virginia GOP’s Civil War Heats Up
January 21, 2014
Rahm Emanuel is Wrong About Everything
July 18, 2019
How the GOP Can Lose the Midterms
August 19, 2013
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- It’s Always Darkest Before It’s Completely Black 10 comments | posted on February 13, 2020
- Actually, 1972 Can Still Teach Us a Lot 37 comments | posted on February 12, 2020
- My Complete Breakdown of the Race After New Hampshire 12 comments | posted on February 12, 2020
- Does the Media Ignore Trump Voters? 7 comments | posted on February 14, 2020
- Is There Light at the End of the Tunnel? 7 comments | posted on February 12, 2020
- The Republicans Are All Michael Dukakis Now 3 comments | posted on February 17, 2020
- Parsing the Turnout in New Hampshire 3 comments | posted on February 16, 2020
- The Only Way for Elizabeth Warren to Win 7 comments | posted on February 18, 2020
- How is Biden Doing in Nevada? 6 comments | posted on February 17, 2020
- Trump Continues to Dismiss the Severity of Traumatic Brain Injuries 3 comments | posted on February 13, 2020
She is on the way out. I saw a comment where someone asked what she gave up on today. She is now around ten percent in Nevada according to 538 last I looked.
Perhaps she gets it.
You know, I really don’t get this talk about a “compromise candidate” at a contested convention. It’s not like we elect delegates to negotiate for us. We elect them as proxies for our first-choice candidate. They are not going to the convention with any information about our second and third choices. I have a lot of reservations about Bernie and his ability to win a general election. But it seems to me that if he gets to the convention with a definite plurality, then we would all be best served by getting behind him as the candidate that has the… Read more »
I disagree with this: “It’s not like we elect delegates to negotiate for us. We elect them as proxies for our first-choice candidate.” If no candidate wins on the first ballot, I expect my delegates to negotiate–that’s their role.
Liz needs to convince the black voters who have tried Biden and are now flirting with Bloomberg that she can win the whole enchilada.
Everything turns on that and nothing else matters in the end.
I’m afraid you’re probably right about Warren, Martin. It’s a shame–she’s smart and capable and I’ve paid my dues as a supporter. It’s ironic that, even though they allowed her to effectively demonstrate those qualities, the debates were a disaster in forcing the candidates into the policy weeds. I understand the value of policy discussion but–let’s keep our eyes on the prize–the most important goal in this election is saving American Democracy. I think the attraction of Bloomberg has been that he’s (albeit deus ex machina) hammering at Trump and pretty effectively. I balk at the idea, however, that only… Read more »