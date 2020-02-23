Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
This in an absurd knock on Matthews. If MSNBC wants to replace him, OK. He’s past his prime, often confused and his insights are generally off-base. There are better choices for his hour. But these leaps of logic attempting to show that Matthews thinks Bernie supporters are either Nazis or Communists are nonsense. The problem with using historical analogies is that the American people don’t know history beyond the Civil War and WW2. What’s he going to do, start talking Mensheviks and Bolsheviks? The corruption of the Roman senate?
Matthews is past it, sure, but its worse than that. Anybody who thinks that Fidel Castro and the Russians could have won the Cold War — whatever that means — to the point of shooting American partisans in Central Park never had it. The whole notion is misplaced because it never could have happened. Fire him.
that’s probably a fair translation. But as Godwin more-or-less said, once Nazis come into the discussion, sanity leaves.
I agree with you that the “executions in Central Park” shit is worse.
Let’s not call it “fired”, call it “transitioned into well-earned retirement”.
It was ugly — twice. Someone from HR should talk to him that’s for sure. Be nice Chris, if you can’t there’s the door. Too harsh?
The French decision to built the Maginot Line (fortifications along the German border) actually was sensible given the circumstances that France was dealing with after the 1st World War. Not only was the population of Germany substantially more than that of France, but French casualties in WW1 had been staggering: a whole generation of young Frenchmen had been destroyed. Per Wikipedia: “The American historian William Keylor wrote that given the diplomatic conditions of 1929 and likely trends – with the United States isolationist and Britain unwilling to make the ‘continental commitment’ – the decision to build the Maginot Line was… Read more »
Would Matthews be any better with Warren, Harris, or any of the other candidates besides Biden or Bloomberg? No. Was he better with Clinton? No.
He’s not there for his interview ‘skills’, his verbal mastery, or his ability to understand arcane legislation. He has none of those abilities. He’s there to cut the legs out of whomever the Democratic nominee is ……… unless it’s Bloomberg.
He’s there because above all else, he will defend his bosses (and his own) right not to pay more in taxes.
Not even a little more.
.