Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Grand Canyon. The photo that I’m using (my own from a recent visit) is seen

directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo directly below.



I’ve now added paint to the sky, shadows and highlighted areas as well as the foreground. I’m seeing this as light and shadow, positive and negative, if you will. It has worked for me in the past and hopefully here as well.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.