Maybe she’s not in a hurry after the way her campaign was treated in the media, after the way Sanders’ supporters acted, and with Biden in many ways out of step with her priorities.
Maybe she just wants to put her feet up, have a glass of wine, play some catch with the dog, and regroup. She’s probably also tired of everyone telling her what to do and second-guessing her. I think the whole “DECIDE NOW” is kind of churlish.
I think she’s fully capable of making this decision on her own. I’m just gaming out the considerations that will go into it. If she’s going to endorse, it makes sense to do it quickly. If she goes with Sanders, it really ought to be before people vote next Tuesday because it’s likely to be a bad night for him and the benefit will be diminished after that both for him and for her. She might want to wait to endorse Biden for exactly that reason. Let Sanders become more implausible before she knifes him and the blowback will be… Read more »
Also keep in mind Biden is useless at keeping promises when it comes to personnel. I trust her to make the right decision whatever it is (I don’t know but I’m not privy to the conversations she’s having with respective campaigns).
She does know how to negotiate though. Even if I’ve disagreed with some of her executive decisions during the campaign.