Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
A Pilgrim’s Progress. Obama’s March To The (Used-To-Be) White House.
January 27, 2008
The Ongoing Relevance of the White House Email Fiasco
September 4, 2010
Hard Work at the White House (with poll!)
July 13, 2005
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Why Bernie Sanders is Making a Mistake 15 comments | posted on March 11, 2020
- From Bad to Worse 8 comments | posted on March 12, 2020
- We Were Always Doomed With Trump, and Now Comes the Proof 14 comments | posted on March 13, 2020
- Conservatives’ Relaxed Attitude About the Pandemic Will Not Last 10 comments | posted on March 16, 2020
- Trump and McConnell Are Making Things Worse 9 comments | posted on March 13, 2020
- Biden Isn’t Winning Because the Party is Weak 8 comments | posted on March 12, 2020
- Biden is Exposing the Hidden Anti-Clinton Vote of 2016 3 comments | posted on March 11, 2020
- Biden Up By Nine Points Nationally on Trump 4 comments | posted on March 15, 2020
- Wanker of the Day: Trish Regan 5 comments | posted on March 14, 2020
- Lie Down With Fascists, Get Up With Coronavirus 5 comments | posted on March 14, 2020
Wow. I read that headline and said “that is nuts.” Then I thought a bit and read your essay and realized I share your feelings on this. What Trump killed in getting elected was something worse than terrible mishandling of a crisis that will get a lot of people killed. His election killed my faith in America and my fellow citizens.
I couldn’t agree more. I recall election night. I stayed up until all hope was gone. My family and I suffered through it, unbelievable as it was. I don’t ever want to feel that way again but every time I see this man I cannot understand how he got elected. What sort of people did this to me and are continuing to do it? And now he is about to kill many of us, maybe me and others of my loved ones. Maybe I should be happy that he seems to be taking it seriously. But I don’t believe it.… Read more »