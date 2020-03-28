Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be starting a new painting of the Grand Canyon. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas.
I started with my now usual pencil grid, upon which I began my sketch. Note that I draw the same grid over the photo for purposes of an accurate pencil sketch on the canvas. The result is a reasonably accurate outline sketch of the scene. I’ve added a bit of paint to start.
The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.
