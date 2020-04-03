Photo Credit: Trademark Property

Martin and I both pointed out the ways in which the majority of southern states aren’t really dealing with the coronavirus epidemic consistently or responsibly today.

I’ve spent the past several years living in Tennessee, and as a musician I’ve spent more time than a lot of folks traveling and meeting people below the Mason Dixon line.

Maybe it’s because of the music I play and the audiences my bands have always courted, maybe it’s the nature of being a musician and thus a bohemian, but nearly everyone I know down south is doing the right thing, and well aware that they’re being failed by their state and federal governments, if not their municipalities.

So in the interest of giving a little love to our brothers and sisters living in the old Confederacy and fighting the good fight—and recognizing the hard place they’re in—here’s a great band from Arkansas, deFrance.

Keep rockin’ y’all.