Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Grand Canyon. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit) is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas.
When last seen the painting appears as it does in the photo seen directly below.
Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.
I have now added a layer of paint over the sky. Contrasting with the shadowed (blue) areas are the various lit portions seen in the brown/orange color. You can hopefully see where I am going with this.
The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.
This is pretty amazing.
Looks great! And I imagine it’s a nice calm thing to do to pass the time.
I’ve been knitting when I can. Current project:
We’ve also been baking…