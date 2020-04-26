Photo credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

I’ve been waiting nearly three (four? I don’t even know what day it is anymore) weeks for my unemployment and my $1200 go away money. Many people I know personally have been waiting even longer. New Jersey’s broken system is down. So is Maryland’s unemployment system. Looks like my friends in Pennsylvania ain’t having an easier time, and the problems in Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida are infamous.

Many of us believe this is on purpose, to deny us our benefits, at least in the red states. You can count me among that group.

I have to say it’s pretty amazing to watch rock-ribbed conservatives turn on their leader when the paycheck suddenly disappears and you find yourself getting treated like a poor. Maybe they’ll remember in November. In the meantime, here’s some Shinyribs doing Rihanna. They speak for me.