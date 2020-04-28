Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
What if Big Business Falls In Completely With Trumpism?
April 29, 2019
The Republican Brand Is Increasingly “Incompetence.”
April 2, 2020
So What If Biden Wins in Iowa?
January 9, 2020
How Not to Blow the 2020 Election
June 25, 2019
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- The President is Impossibly Stupid 9 comments | posted on April 24, 2020
- Why are the US and UK Doing So Poorly In Fighting the Pandemic? 18 comments | posted on April 22, 2020
- The Europeans Aren’t the Only Ones Desperately Sad About America 12 comments | posted on April 23, 2020
- Trump Voter Die-Out Is Not Swinging the Election 8 comments | posted on April 23, 2020
- It’s Okay to Panic 14 comments | posted on April 27, 2020
- A Georgia Coroner Lays It Out 4 comments | posted on April 26, 2020
- 2020 Will Look Like a Pre-Modern Campaign 4 comments | posted on April 25, 2020
- Republicans Have Advice for Joe Biden 9 comments | posted on April 28, 2020
- Senate Intelligence Committee Confirms Trump-Russia Connection 4 comments | posted on April 21, 2020
- The Past Must Be Forgotten to Deal With the Covid-19 Pandemic 2 comments | posted on April 20, 2020