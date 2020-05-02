Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Grand Canyon. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit just a few weeks ago.) is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas.
When last seen the painting appears as it does in the photo seen directly below.
Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.
I have further defined all the various lit and shadowed surfaces. Buttes and valleys flow together in a continuous fascinating landscape that is the Grand Canyon.
The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.
