About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly.
Through the thousands of lies Trump has spewed out these past three years plus, it seems there is hardly a smidgen to blame on him. He wanted Flynn exonerated and he got his way as it is with so many things these days. And now even his FBI investigator is accused of malfeasance. Lots of human scum going after Flynn. Put up by Obama no doubt. Billy Bob, he who chased Mueller out and declared Trump an innocent man, will continue his task of unmasking those scum. Next up the Blue State lies about virus deaths and their overstatement. Before… Read more »
I have conservative friend from college who is jumping up and down with glee at this moment, certain that justice is being done. He completely buys into the idea that the Trump-Russia investigation was a set up by the intelligence community, and that it was an extra-constitutional attempt at a coup, and pretty much the worst crime in American history: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russia_investigation_origins_counter-narrative He and his conservative FB friends all salivating about the “Durham train that’s coming down the tracks” and they expect that Comey, Clapper, and (especially) Brennan will be indicted, imprisoned, and maybe even executed. Given what we’ve seen from… Read more »
So a future DoJ could resurrect the prosecution, right?
I have no idea but I wonder if the judge can appoint a Special Master to review the case.