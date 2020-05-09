Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be starting with a new painting of Crumwold Hall, in my own Hudson Valley, New York. The place actually still exists as a church property. I was intrigued by the old photo, circa 1900, that is seen directly below. (No, this is not one of my own photos, ha! I’m not quite that old.)



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 8×10 inch canvas.

I started with my usual grid and pencil sketch. Once again, this will help to place various elements in their appropriate places. Next week some actual paint.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.