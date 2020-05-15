Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Medicare D(isaster): Action Necessary NOW!!!!
April 16, 2006
‘I Don’t Want a Penthouse at the Waldorf, I Just Think It’d be Cool if I Could Hang Out For a Little While Longer”
May 19, 2019
A Fair View of the Health Care Battle
October 8, 2009
Salesman-In-Chief Markets Medicare D(isaster)
March 15, 2006
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Is America Still a Serious Country? 5 comments | posted on May 14, 2020
- Cornered Rats Are Dangerous 5 comments | posted on May 11, 2020
- Trashing Joe Biden is Trump’s Only Chance 11 comments | posted on May 9, 2020
- With Trump, Things Never Bend, They Always Break 6 comments | posted on May 11, 2020
- Two Special Elections and Their Consequences 5 comments | posted on May 12, 2020
- How Will Biden Use His Republican Supporters? 7 comments | posted on May 10, 2020
- PBS Finds No Support for Tara Reade’s Accusations 13 comments | posted on May 15, 2020
- Can Biden Risk Picking a Governor as His Running Mate? 5 comments | posted on May 13, 2020
- The DOJ’s Move to Exonerate Michael Flynn Is a Sham 5 comments | posted on May 8, 2020
- There’s No Covid-19 Peace Dividend in Afghanistan 1 comment | posted on May 13, 2020
When this first came down, it felt like something out of the bible. Like it might start raining frogs any moment. I tend to view biblical stories not as history but as allegory. I say this as a Jewish Sufi (Jufi if you prefer) who is fasting for Ramadan. In other words, a person of faith even if my amalgam of practices is odd. To the extent there is historical relevance in spiritual texts, I take them again as part of a larger picture. Things like this happen all the time. There’s a social issue or risk that needs to… Read more »