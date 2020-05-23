Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
The Health Care Debate Paradigm
December 16, 2009
GOP Stuck on Health Care Reform
January 17, 2017
Help Us Celebrate Medicaid’s Birthday–and to Protect It!
July 26, 2005
Medicare For All
March 26, 2012
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- How is the Race for the U.S. Senate Looking? 9 comments | posted on May 19, 2020
- How Not to Win Michigan 6 comments | posted on May 22, 2020
- Trump Needs Older Voters, But Will They Be There For Him? 8 comments | posted on May 17, 2020
- Trump Can’t Blame His Briefers for his Coronavirus Response 8 comments | posted on May 21, 2020
- The Obamas Won’t Visit White House for Portrait Unveiling 4 comments | posted on May 19, 2020
- How the Massachusetts Legislature Can Pave the Way for Elizabeth Warren 7 comments | posted on May 18, 2020
- Lindsey Graham Finds Out It Was Barzini All Along 3 comments | posted on May 21, 2020
- Trump is an Idiot to Oppose Vote-By-Mail 7 comments | posted on May 20, 2020
- PBS Finds No Support for Tara Reade’s Accusations 4 comments | posted on May 15, 2020
- What the Left Can Learn from the Tea Party About How to Gain Power 4 comments | posted on May 18, 2020
Their estimates of currently infected match with Youyang Gu’s estimates at COVID19-projections, which has been the most accurate predictor of the pandemic and the numbers.