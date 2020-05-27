Image Credits: Richard Tsong-Taatarii—Star Tribune/AP.

A big part of growing up in the 1970’s involved learning about what had happened in the 1960’s and thinking, “I’m glad things are not like that anymore!” Some of this was an illusion, as many things had not in fact changed. Others were temporary, like a little reprieve before the Reagan Revolution started to roll back the tide. And still others had more persistence, but fell to successive blows from conservative courts and folks like Newt Gingrich, George W. Bush and especially Donald Trump.

The 1960’s aren’t over. They’re back.