If nothing else, the insanity that has dominated this year so far has found a comedian up to the task. Introducing Sarah Cooper. She has Twitter, but you really should check out her videos on TikTok.

Should I take insulin pic.twitter.com/ALEYQqzJir — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 27, 2020

And here’s the one that went viral in late April.

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

Cheers!