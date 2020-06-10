Early Rage Against the Machine. Seems timely still:
About The Author
Don Durito
Left of center and lover of photography, music, pop culture, and life. Favorite quote - "There are no innocents. There are, however, different degrees of responsibility" (Lisbeth Salander, from Stieg Larsson's original Millennium Trilogy).
Related Posts
Friday Foto Flog
April 26, 2019
Midweek Cafe and Lounge, Vol. 143
December 25, 2019
Midweek Cafe and Lounge, Vol. 146
January 15, 2020
Saturday Painting Palooza Vol.741
October 26, 2019
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Despite Pentagon Pushback, Trump Still Aims to Dominate the Streets 14 comments | posted on June 5, 2020
- Why It’s Important That Drew Brees Apologized 12 comments | posted on June 4, 2020
- Calls to Abolish the Police Are Not a Bad Thing 19 comments | posted on June 8, 2020
- Trump is Turning the Republican National Convention into His Latest Debacle 4 comments | posted on June 3, 2020
- On D-Day, the Fight Against Fascism Continues 9 comments | posted on June 6, 2020
- Trump’s Campaign is More Focused on Influencing Their Client Than the Public 5 comments | posted on June 9, 2020
- The Congressional Republicans Have a Death Wish 2 comments | posted on June 2, 2020
- Trump’s Visit to St. John’s Church Was an Iconic Mistake 1 comment | posted on June 2, 2020
- House Republicans’ Idea of Expert Witness- Dan Bongino 2 comments | posted on June 9, 2020
- Facebook’s Indulgence of Trump is Going to Cost Them 1 comment | posted on June 1, 2020
Leave a Reply