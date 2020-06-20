Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Crumwold Hall, in the Hudson Valley, New York. I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on an 8×10 inch canvas board.The photo that I am using is seen directly below.



When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

Changes for this week’s cycle include the figures standing on the lawn. I started painting those 1% figures. After having completed the couple standing front and center, I stopped. I realized that the house would seem an even greater contrast to the small figures if there were only two of them. And so that’s what you see below. I call this piece “The One Percent”.

The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.