Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Grand Cayon. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit just a few weeks ago.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appears as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

Changes for this weeek’s cycle include the brownish portions of the front central butte. To the rear, I have begun the shadows, out of which will arise the distant central butte. Much more next week.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.