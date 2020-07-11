Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Grand Cayon. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit just a few weeks ago.) is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.
When last seen the painting appears as it does in the photo seen directly below.
Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.
You can now see where I am going with things. The butte to the rear has been delineated. In the foreground, the central butte has received its shadows. I am pleased with it.
The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.