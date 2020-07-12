About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Hagel Confirmation Hearing
January 31, 2013
Voter Suppression In 2008 At Stake In Attorney General Hearings
October 19, 2007
Stabenow to Chair Ag Committee
January 26, 2011
McConnell Loses Every Round and Still Wins on the Scorecard
January 22, 2020
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- From Here On, Everyday Will Be the Worst Day of Trump’s Political Life 11 comments | posted on July 10, 2020
- What Will the GOP Look Like After Trump? 4 comments | posted on July 7, 2020
- Trump’s Floor Collapsed When COVID-19 Hit His Base 6 comments | posted on July 6, 2020
- Even a 10 Year Old Knows Better Than to Believe Trump 10 comments | posted on July 8, 2020
- Trump Defends The Redskins and Indians 5 comments | posted on July 6, 2020
- The End of the Cold Civil War Is In Sight 1 comment | posted on July 4, 2020
- The Other Viral Pandemic In America is Stupidity 2 comments | posted on July 5, 2020
- Former Prosecutor Testifies to William Barr’s Corruption 4 comments | posted on July 9, 2020
- Supreme Court Assures We’ll See Trump’s Taxes, Just Not Before We Vote 2 comments | posted on July 9, 2020
- Yes, Pelosi Should Impeach Trump Again 8 comments | posted on July 11, 2020