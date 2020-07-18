Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Grand Cayon. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit just a few weeks ago.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appears as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have further defined the lower central butte. All the details now work together to form a cohesive image. To the central rear, I have tipped the large butte in brown. On either side of it the distant rocks have been further delineated.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.