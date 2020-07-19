About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
“the viral outbreak is now most problematic in states that Trump carried in 2016.”
It’s not going to get better in those states either, and for the record let’s be frank about which ones we mean: the southern states, some of the plains states, and Texas. There are more than enough people down there who won’t wear a mask to overwhelm those that will, even as the virus surges. It’s a damned disgrace and as a result, the rest of the country’s recovery will be badly hampered even if Biden wins in a landslide.
At this point the question is not whether Biden will win decisively. Rather its who will actually be in power on January 20th and how much blood will be spilled. Trump knows if he loses power the entire Trump Organization will be indicted for racketeering in a NY minute. To prevent that he and his enablers will stop at nothing. And his supporters are armed. Already his administration is working to sabotage the post office before the election. We see what’s happening in Oregon right now as a kind of test case over what they can get away with. GOO… Read more »
He’s thrashing around, but he’s totally weakened. The only power he has has already waned as primary season is almost over and GOP officeholders have little to fear from him now, assuming he loses. Most of them don’t want to see him newly empowered to make them miserable.
I hope you’re right. I’ve read you for many years and always value your analysis. But I will remain uptight until that bastard is out of power, in jail and we’re all inoculated. And if that happens I will do the Snoopy Dance. 🙂
Is it possible, however, that both he and or Mitch McConnell have had assurances from the Russians that the ability to fix the election in their favor exists and will be used?
And HAS/WILL there be enough bipartisan pushback from elected officials and military leaders to put an end to the Pinochet-like forces it appears Trump is trying to martial?