In a minute, I’ll tell you why this doesn’t surprise me:

America has now passed the milestone of 4 million COVID cases, and we’re still arguing with doctors and epidemiologists about masks and school closures. I expected some of this, because I literally wrote the book over three years ago on why so many Americans think they’re smarter than experts. What I did not expect is that this resolute and childish opposition to expertise would be hijacked by the president of the United States and an entire American political party, and then turned into a suicide cult.

It’s really in infinitesimal jump from Birther to suicide cult. All of the requirements for the first are pretty much contained in the second. And, no, it doesn’t play well in the suburbs or among even modestly educated people.