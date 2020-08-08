Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
The Nevada Caucuses Will Be a Giant Disaster
February 21, 2020
Will the Millennials Show Up for the Midterms?
April 3, 2018
E.J. Dionne Wants to Know If We Can All Just Get Along
January 30, 2020
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Jerry Falwell Jr. Sends Pictures Of His Half-Naked Wife To His Buddies: Report 0 comments | posted on September 9, 2019
- Opposition to Trump is Now at Volcanic Levels 19 comments | posted on August 2, 2020
- A Dude on Twitter Who Got Elected President 5 comments | posted on August 4, 2020
- Conservatives Would Lose a Civil War 14 comments | posted on August 6, 2020
- Pelosi is in the Catbird’s Seat 9 comments | posted on August 7, 2020
- A Big Biden Win Will Make the Country Less Polarized and More Governable 6 comments | posted on August 3, 2020
- Trump Finally Realized His Attack on Mail Voting Was Costing Him 2 comments | posted on August 6, 2020
- Undermining Faith in Our Elections Raises Constitutional Concerns 4 comments | posted on August 5, 2020
- Running Mates Won’t Determine the Winner of this Election 11 comments | posted on August 5, 2020
- Trump Wants Brazil to Help Him Win Iowa 1 comment | posted on August 1, 2020