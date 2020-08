Hi photo lovers.

It’s that time again. I really haven’t been out the way I normally would be, so fresh images are a bit harder to come by. One of my daughters decided to plant sunflowers on what had been a couple rock gardens that really should have been flowerbeds. So she did the labor of removing rocks, etc., and planting a bunch of sunflowers. They grew. The weather’s been a bit odd, so the sunflowers definitely struggled. One of my dogs pulls out sunflower plants and tries to eat them – then she remembers that they don’t really taste that great. And my dogs generally like to trample over them. So a subset survived. One of the plants that got trampled over, and survived, is my featured photo. I noticed that the stem was definitely bent, but that it had not been uprooted. So I decided to leave it as is and see what happened. The plant grew, and then after a bit shot upward. It so far has yielded a flower and has at least one more that looks set to bloom. That is one resilient plant, and I am glad it produced a flower at all.

I am still using my same equipment, and am no professional. If you are an avid photographer, regardless of your skills and professional experience, you are in good company here. Booman Tribune was blessed with very talented photographers in the past. At Progress Pond, we seem to have a few talented photographers now, a few of whom seem to be lurking I suppose.

I have been using an LG v40 ThinQ for almost two years. It seems to serve me well, for now, but I know that the lives of these devices are limited. Most of my family seems to be gravitating toward iPhones, so I suspect I may eventually have to succumb and go to the Dark Side of The Force. In a recessionary environment, my default is to avoid major purchases for as long as possible. So, unless something really goes wrong with my current phone, I’ll stick to the status quo for as long as possible. Keep in mind that my last Samsung kept going for over four years (the last year was a bit touch and go). Once I do have to make a new smart phone purchase, the camera feature is the one I consider most important. So any advice on such matters is always appreciated. Occasionally I get to use my old 35 mm, but one of my daughters seems to have commandeered it. So it goes.

This series of posts is in honor of a number of our ancestors. At one point, there were some seriously great photographers who graced Booman Tribune with their work. They are all now long gone. I am the one who carries the torch. I keep this going because I know that one day I too will be gone, and I really want the work that was started long ago to continue, rather than fade away with me. If I see that I am able to incite a few others to fill posts like these with photos, then I will be truly grateful. In the meantime, enjoy the photos, and I am sure between Booman and myself we can pass along quite a bit of knowledge about the photo flog series from its inception back during the Booman Tribune days.

Since this post usually runs only a day, I will likely keep it up for a while. Please share your work. I am convinced that us amateurs are extremely talented. You will get nothing but love and support here. I mean that. Also, when I say that you don’t have to be a photography pro, I mean that as well. I am an amateur. This is my hobby. This is my passion. I keep these posts going only because they are a passion. If they were not, I would have given up a long time ago. My preference is to never give up.

Peace.