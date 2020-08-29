About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
And imagine how hard he’ll fight to remain in power. I’d feel a bit better about the election if I knew that leaders of the (small and large ‘d’) democratic opposition (e.g., the Democratic party leadership, the AFL-CIO, the major environmental, civil rights, women’s, LGBTQ organizations, religious leaders, etc.) had read and discussed Gene Sharp’s “From Dictatorship to Democracy”, and especially the brief section on “Blocking Coups” (p. 74). https://www.aeinstein.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/FDTD.pdf
I’d feel even better if they had an agreed strategy for how to respond after Nov. 3 should Trump and his allies attempt to steal the election/seize power.
That is why I hope Biden administration will prosecute all these criminals to the bitter end, and the courts will impose exemplary punishment. No mercy for old age, position, or health!
My concern is that many (most?) professed ‘conservatives’ care not a whit about the ‘law’ part of law and order. They like the ‘order’ part, not so much the ‘law’ part. How many Trump supporters secretly LIKE the fact that he flouts law and convention with impunity? How many just wish that they could get away with cheating on their taxes, beat a traffic ticket because of their position, underpay a contractor with a ‘so sue me’ sneer? Are enough swing voters truly ‘good people’ and ‘responsible adults’? Or are more of them entertained by the con and secretly admire… Read more »
We’ve seen this, though this time not as comedy but horror.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukr3Y3unFhg