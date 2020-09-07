About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Biden winning TX would be one of the most important elections in history.
One can only admire the heroic TX Dems, whatever happens.
All comes down to the ground game. Lots of Indian Americans in places like Houston that are generally not politically active. Trump courted their support in 2016, at least in NJ and it is astonishing the Democrats did not do more on the outreach side to the Asian community, which could have cost them MI for instance. Biden could be running ads on Sling TV to target that demo assuming there’s surplus cash. And a couple of events with Kamala even just videoing in will help to turn TX blue.
One additional advantage of winning Texas: they process their ballots before election day, along with Arizona and Florida and North Carolina. This is great because if any of these states are called for Biden on the evening or the morning after, it’s game over regardless of PA, MI etc.
Does AZ really count early? Sinema’s win took quite a while to validate in 2018.
Something good is about to happen. Either Biden is going to win Texas, or the GOP is going to sink resources here which they’d ordinarily spend in the midwestern swing states they won in 2016. Either way it helps Biden.
Since everything’s online now, I’m going to contact the Texas Democrats and start making phone calls. Each thing we do alone is a drop in the bucket but as part of a larger effort, our efforts can have real impact.