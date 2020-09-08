About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Healthcare policy can probably eat into those suburban-rural margins a bit. Instead of getting wiped out 80-20, maybe it can make it 70-30, but that might be enough. Just need to highlight who has the better healthcare plan, and who wants to get rid of preexisting conditions clause. If COVID is still raging (and it seems there’s an uptick in the MidWest), then this becomes all the more important. Today, two polls had Biden up in Ohio and trailing by just 5 in MO. Not sure that means anything, but it seems there might be some openness in the reddest… Read more »
Agreed. COVID isn’t going away any time soon. As more folks lose employer based health insurance, talking up healthcare is a great way to start a conversation. Maybe it won’t change minds to the Dems, but if it causes someone to sit home who would vote R, same thing.
Healthcare is a kitchen table issue, especially with COVID-19 still doing its thing. Since right now an optimistic scenario is to get down to early June COVID-19 case numbers by late this month, we’ve got a situation were we still have a pandemic in our corner of the world that is not contained once the next spike happens. And just in time for flu season. So reminding folks of how a public option could help, or simply reminding folks that those jobs that provided health insurance as a benefit aren’t coming back unless we get COVID-19 controlled is part of… Read more »
This, but also, Democrats can blow the election by trusting that they can just drop their ballot into their own mailbox and have it counted like an in-person vote.
Trump and his Camoshirts have already said that they will be tampering with mail-in ballots. They said so when they projected what they will be doing, onto Democrats.
So, vote early, in person. If you have to vote by mail, DROP YOUR BALLOT OFF INSIDE THE PRECINCT.
Freedom ain’t free.
Any in person voter fraud also plays into his hands. Nevermind he is on video telling his supporters to commit voter fraud. If he loses, it’s because people voted twice. Even if all the voter fraud is done by registered Republicans. Because that’s a detail, and not important to the man-child’s narrative.