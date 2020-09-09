Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Let’s start with Seth Meyers:

Great to see him back in the studio, even if only with his video crew.

I’m going to kick it a bit old school for a song. Donna Summer had a string of hits when I was a kid and well into my teens. This was one of them:

Some consider it the first EDM song. Aside from the drum and the vocals, the rest of the recording is purely synthesizers. Apparently the process of recording it was a bit complex. Tech advances sorted that out quickly enough. As a result, Donna Summer’s work often gets classified alongside other Eurodisco artists of the very late 1970s. Even now, this seems like a fairly fresh track.

