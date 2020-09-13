About The Author
Michael Cohen suggested Trump may resign this fall, so Pence could pardon him. How about if our new Congress would impeach and remove Trump during those first 20 days in January? Maybe Barr, too.
If I were Trump, I wouldn’t trust Pence to pardon me, and I would understand that it wouldn’t help me any in the state of New York anyway.
If I were Pence, I wouldn’t see any upside in it. (Which is why Trump can’t trust him to do it.)
When I see things like this Biden video, I think that he just may be exactly what this country needs right now. There’s more to him than campaign rhetoric, he is a genuinely good person.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwZ6UfXm410
She’s wrong. Horribly so. There can be no reconciliation without Reconstruction, and the New Redeemers won’t go quietly no matter what. This was probably inevitable path, and we can face it head on or paper over it. Papering over it is fruitless in this environment. See Peter Turchin, who also argues how much Leaders and Leadership matters: Welcome to the Turbulent Twenties; We predicted political upheaval in America in the 2020s. This is why it’s here and what we can do to temper it. Our model is based on the fact that across history, what creates the risk of political… Read more »
He provides this graph
The last time we decided to make nice with ‘those people’ we got Jim Crow and the Lost Cause. We took it easy on the Japanese after they surrendered, and Japan has still not come close to reckoning with its past. OTOH, Germany became a pariah, dealt honestly with their past, tried to make amends, and is today one of the world’s most admired nations.
No peace with Trump cultists. No peace with Republicans. Rub their noses in it, it’s the only way they’ll learn.
Right-wing authoritarians will support their rightful authority figure unto death. That’s just how they work. IF Biden wins (it’s a toss-up IMHO) then Biden should attempt to bridge the divide with Republican VOTERS. He should, at the same time, call for OPEN INVESTIGATIONS of the last 4 years. The investigations NEED TO BE OPEN. If they are closed, then right-wing authoritarian voters will go all-in with Trump, and will attempt to burn everything down. Voices like Tom Cotton and Q-Anon Nazis will be there actively inciting rebellion. If Trump wins in 2020, then it probably doesn’t matter all that much,… Read more »
Very well written, as are other posts here. I very much agree with Kleinfeld on the foundational cause of our fate is racism and the civil war, a war that has never really been reconciled and where the hatreds of the south have spread and continue to this day. I have no idea what happens next and that includes whether Biden will win or not. I continue to feel he is far too like Hillary and is not pressing his advantage. I won’t bet on the outcome. If we win I feel something must be done to fix this mess… Read more »
It’s a sad state of affairs when seeking to obtain political representation for US citizens is seen as a hostile act. If we cede the power this time there is no coming back
This is easy. Trump and his crimes are symptomatic of the ongoing foreign threat against our democracy as waged by Moscow. As cynical as I feel saying it, there is nothing to unite a people like a common foreign threat. So the key is to hold RUSSIA accountable and then prosecute their American collaborators. It doesn’t have to be red scare hysteria, but a President Biden should be consistent that the foreign threat against our way of life must be met and dismantled. This can be the genesis of a Constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United. It can also be… Read more »