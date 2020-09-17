It sometimes seems like we’re replaying the 2016 election. Instead of debating Colin Kaepernick, the whole NFL is putting racism front and center. And now we have a fresh accusation of sexual assault against Donald Trump. These things didn’t sink his campaign four years ago. In fact, they arguably helped him win in a backlash against so-called “political correctness.”

However, the truth is the truth, and I absolutely believe Amy Dorris when she claims Trump assaulted her in a VIP suite at the 1997 U.S. Open tennis tournament.

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything. “I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it,” she said, adding: “I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.”

Amazingly, she was attended the event with her boyfriend who considered himself one of the future president’s closest friends. That didn’t prevent Trump from allegedly cornering outside the suite’s bathroom. Some friend, huh?

Given how similar Ms. Dorris’s account is to dozens of other women’s experiences, it’s impossible not to believe her. It’s just hard to keep count of all the reasons Trump should be in prison.