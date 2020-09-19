About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Wow. Take it easy, Martin. It is not the end of the world. Nor, do I think it will end on November 3rd. Have faith. We will win.
“The left isn’t going to consent to be governed under this new regime.” You hit the nail on the head, and this is the key point that most observers seem to be missing. This is a constitutional crisis, but not because the right is going to win. It is a constitutional crisis because the huge changes that are about to happen to the court and the country HAVE NO DEMOCRATIC MANDATE. In fact, the republicans have lost the popular vote in 6 out of the last 7 presidential elections (and it is about to be 7 out of 8). So… Read more »
This will almost certainly leave a never ending imprint on all of us and especially our children. I don’t think this means war but it is not out of the question as the right marches through the barriers and declares all progressive advances null and void. I suspect this will help them hold on to the senate so as to smite us again. But then Joe did a good job in Minnesota and he may be able to stem some losses. So we had the Comey surprise in 2016 and now this.
Unfortunately I agree with everything you said. However if we can avoid civil war, the way forward, would seem to be to change the constitution to have justices serve 20 years instead of a lifetime appointment, and to allow presidents to appoint at most one justice every two years. Since that is near impossible to achieve, once Biden is elected (hopefully with a Democratic Senate) why not offer the conservative justices 50 million each to leave the court and take a nice consulting job. No doubt, they would turn around and ask for 100 million from their conservative backers to… Read more »
You lay out what needs to be done should the Democrats win in November and Biden is sworn in. But I have around 1% conviction that they will actually do anything, including adding the seats to the SC, nuking the filibuster and adding new states . Which means we are in for four years of gridlock at the very best. I sincerely hope I am proven wrong. I hope the day after Biden wins there is an enormous enormous campaign to pressure the Senate to accomplish these things, otherwise civil war is an inevitability.
We do not yet know how this breaks, how it affects the votes, which side benefits, but there are indications (D) are really energized by it – or whether it will have a big impact on election results or not.
I don’t grasp how you get a civil war out of this, how would that work?
It is also not clear that McConnell has the votes to jam this through.
For want of a nail the shoe was lost, etc. The Fates have again intervened to deeply damage the American left and advantage the “conservative” movement. Something always comes along to save them. This time it was a gratuitous police killing in Minneapolis in May, and now the death of J. Ginsburg six weeks out. There was some scuttlebutt that enough senate Repubs in tough races would quail at cramming Trump’s rightwing nominee through with one week to go–but if they didn’t, then they’d anger their rightwing base. At least one of them, Tillis, immediately said he’d vote for Trumpolini’s… Read more »
I disagree with you but much of that is because I had my “moment” last night. Trump is not going to win. Essentially the repugs have never not been enthusiastic about reelecting him. Liberals on the other hand have been up and down. Thats why all the angst about turnout. The one thing this great woman’s death brings about, is the end of the wavering. Ive already seen one of my Bernie hold out friends see the light in the last few hours. I suspect all of the non interested until the day before election day types are feeling a… Read more »
I think it’s the opposite. Maybe 5 percent of Bernie supporters were ever both gettable and not on board. But closer to 20 percent of historic Republicans were wavering on Trump, including more than 10 percent of his own 2016 voters.
This unifies the right, but the left was already unified. It gives them energy but the left was already energized.
It also helps red states and districts stay red, which is horrible news for the Senate map.
As of 1:30 eastern time, Act Blue raised 53 million since her death.
I hope you are wrong, the number of undecided voters has been historically low. Everyone has been locked in for a while. But we shall see.
If there is a civil war it will be like Lebanon.
At this point, everything is so raw that I haven’t had time to digest all of the ramifications. But I will tell you what was taking place today in my neck of the woods. I got home around noon today. When I got out of the car the first thing I heard was a volley of high caliber rifle fire in the woods across the field, less than half a mile from my house. Easily identifiable to me as AR and AK rounds. The guy that lives over there shoots fairly often, but today was different. The shooting went on… Read more »
I agree, this seems overly pessimistic. There will be pushback, resistance, and a rallying of our core true believers. Take faith, we can turn this around.