About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Wild Wild Left Radio #81 Class War & it’s Reli-deologue Pawns
September 17, 2010
Rachel Maddow Should Ask David Gregory
June 18, 2014
The New Republic’s Proud History?
December 4, 2014
The Jinx is Great Television
March 14, 2015
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Jerry Falwell Jr. Sends Pictures Of His Half-Naked Wife To His Buddies: Report 0 comments | posted on September 9, 2019
- Ginsburg’s Untimely Death Puts Us on the Brink of Civil War 43 comments | posted on September 19, 2020
- Why they went after Flynn – he was Seymour Hersh’s source on U.S. arming ISIS 0 comments | posted on May 28, 2017
- Trump Tries the Town Hall Format and It Doesn’t Go Well 11 comments | posted on September 16, 2020
- Will Straying White Voters Drift Back to Trump Over SCOTUS? 8 comments | posted on September 21, 2020
- A Tale of Two Town Halls 10 comments | posted on September 18, 2020
- Trump’s Asks Women Ralliers If Husbands Approved Their Attendance 7 comments | posted on September 20, 2020
- Dan Coats Wants a Special Commission to Oversee November’s Elections 5 comments | posted on September 17, 2020
- Add Another Sexual Assault Charge Against Trump 2 comments | posted on September 17, 2020
- Site Announcement, Change of Roles 9 comments | posted on September 22, 2020
I thought this was going to be a post of resignation of some sorts before I clicked it!
Take your time, Martin.. we will be here waiting for you. Best of luck with the new assignment!
Congratulations! Hope this leads to bigger and better things – and an amplification of your voice in our national media.
Congratulations. I’ll keep on reading your blogging here, and your news journalism at the Monthly.
That is great news, Martin! I am happy for you and happy for the Washington monthly.
congratulations Martin, sounds like an exciting opportunity. very happy for you and looking forward to your future work
Exciting stuff. I’m not too worried about the regular posting schedule bit. Just glad you have some cool opportunities coming your way.